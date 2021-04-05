Happy Birthday, King: Cool Photos Of Pharrell Doing Very Pharrell-Like Things

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Following the death of his cousin at the hands of Virginia Beach police, Pharrell and his family have been going through an extremely rough time. We’re keeping the icon in our prayers and showing him some love, today especially, for his 48th birthday.

With a resume and skillset that are never-ending, Pharrell is one of the most intriguing and talented figures to ever grace the music industry with his presence. Not only has he made his mark on music through his own catalogue of records he released, he and Chad Hugo (who, together formed The Neptunes) produced many of the most-loved songs of our time and Pharrell shows no sign of slowing down. Fans know — we’re talking classics like Jay-Z’s “Excuse Me Miss,” Usher’s “U Don’t Have To Call,” Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Kelis’ “Milkshake” … the list goes on and on. From Beyoncé to Katy Perry, you name it and Pharrell has worked with them in some capacity.

It’s important to note Pharrell’s spirit of kindness and inclusivity are essential factors that continue to fuel his success in the entertainment industry at large.

“Imagine the possibilities when women are not held back. The world that you will live in that will be a lot better. This is the first generation that navigates with the security and confidence to treat women as equals,” he noted in a 2017 commencement speech at the Tisch School of the Arts, where he accepted his honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree.

He’s also very publicly spoken out about racism aimed at the Black community, as well as addressed homophobia. On the latter, he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017: “There’s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on. There’s no room.” “I’m choosing empathy. I’m choosing inclusion,” he went on. “I’m choosing love for everybody just trying to lift everyone. Even when I disagree with someone, I’m wishing them the best and hoping for the best because we can’t win the other way.”

Join us in lifting up Pharrell, who is not only a unicorn of the industry, but of the world. We are praying peace and happiness over him and his loved ones at this time. Cool photos of him below.

