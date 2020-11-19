Meet Eli Goree, The Rising Star Playing Muhammad Ali In Regina King’s ‘One Night In Miami’ [Photos]

Eli Goree took on the extraordinary task of playing a young Cassius Clay, whom the world recognizes today as Muhammad Ali. The 26-year-old portrays the world-famous boxer in Regina King’s feature film directorial debut, One Night In Miami, which follows the friendship between Ali, activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke, and NFL star Jim Brown.

Here’s a quick synopsis:

“Set on the night of February 25, 1964, the story follows a young Cassius Clay (before he became Muhammad Ali) as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Against all odds, he defeated Sonny Liston and shocked the sports world. While crowds of people swarm Miami Beach to celebrate the match, Clay – unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws – instead spends the night at the Hampton House Motel in one of Miami’s historically black neighborhoods celebrating with three of his closest friends: activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown. The next morning, the four men emerge determined to define a new world for themselves and their people.”

“In One Night in Miami, Powers explores what happened during these pivotal hours through the dynamic relationship between the four men and the way their friendship, paired with their shared struggles, fueled their path to becoming the civil rights icons they are today,” a press release adds.

ALSO: She Deserves | 13 Majestic Photos of Regina King Looking Like The Goddess She Is

Check out some photos of Eli Goree and learn more about him below. So far, he is best known for his roles as Quincy in Ballers, Mad Dog in Riverdale, and Wells Jaha in The 100 — but we’ve got a feeling this role is going to have the nation praising him on a new level.