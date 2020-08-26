Family Focus: Priceless Photos Of Courtney B. Vance And Angela Bassett Cheesing With Their Kids

If you’ve been keeping up with the new HBO series Lovecraft Country, you know the latest episode was stressful.
In the series, Courtney B. Vance‘s character, George Freeman, joins his nephew Atticus “Tic” Freeman (played by Jonathan Majors) on a quest to find his father. The journey takes George, Atticus and childhood friend Letitia “Leti” Lewis (played by Jurnee Smollett) through a racist 1950s America. However, it’s not just bigots that the travelers have to avoid. They also must resist mysterious monsters that seem to wreak havoc at night.
Smollett and Majors give amazing performances in the series and Vance brings about all the emotions as their fearless uncle.
Vance has had a long career in the T.V. and movie industry. He most notably started receiving attention opposite Whitney Houston in the holiday favorite “The Preacher’s Wife” in 1996. Since then, Vance has garnered acclaim in shows like The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. His portrayal of Simpson’s defensive lawyer, Johnnie Cochran, earned him a Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, along with many other awards.
In addition to his acting credits, Vance is also a husband to the forever talented Angela Bassett. Together they have two children — 14-year-old twins Slater Josiah Vance and Bronwyn Golden Vance.
Scroll down to peep some of their family outings and pearly whites photo-ops.
According to Essence, Bassett and Vance met in college at the Yale School of Drama. Bassett graduated with a B.A. in Afro-American studies and received an M.F.A. in Drama. Courtney went to Harvard for his undergraduate degree before attending Yale to receive his M.F.A. alongside his future wife. The two actors started off as friends.
Bassett and Kemp eventually became best friends and soon they developed romantic interest. Before their marriage, they abstained from sex, which they say proved to be a difficult task. However, the couple wanted to enter married life where they were whole with one another. The two eventually tied the knot in 1997.
Vance and Bassett were eventually ready to be parents, however, the actors had trouble conceiving. The two didn’t give up on their goal of becoming parents though. By 2006, they welcomed their twin son and daughter, Slater Josiah and Bronwyn Golden, via a surrogate. The brother and sister have since made the occasional appearance on the red carpet or at an event supporting their parents.
Clearly, the Vance kids have been living their best life, enjoying the perks of having two famous and talented parents. Here they are attending the L.A. Opera to support a family friend, singer Morris Robinson. Not a bad way to spend Mother’s Day. Make note of the fly gear matching the picture-perfect smiles.
It’s safe to say the mother-son bond is strong, considering Ms. Bassett and Slater can be spotted at various music events together. Here they are at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival enjoying the music of Pharrell and Gary Clark, Jr. The mother-son due even met up with rapper Logic at another event promoting “Peace, Love, and Positivity,” according to Ms. Bassett’s Instagram post.
And of course, Vance and Bassett are teaching their kids to give back when they can. Here they are volunteering for the Union Rescue Mission around Christmas time. As photographed, the smiles are still poppin’ and the family unity is still strong. Ms. Bassett put it simply: “We are all a family when we get right down to it.”