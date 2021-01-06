Seeing Double: 8 Times Jodie Woods Looked EXACTLY Like Her Big Sis Jordyn [Photos]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It’s Jodie Woods’ birthday and we couldn’t let it go by without celebrating!

As the little sister to Jordyn “I Don’t Need Your Situation” Woods, we’ve often noticed how much the two look alike. As you can see in the photo above, the resemblance is uncanny. And like her big sis, Jodie is all about building the Woods empire — she’s stylish, well-traveled, and hard-working. Seriously, they might as well be twins.

According to the internets, Jodie turns 15 years old today. Jordyn celebrated her little sis on Instagram Stories, sharing a video of the two hugging in celebration. Their mom also posted on IG Stories, writing “Happy birthday my baby girl @JodieWoods, I love you to infinity and beyond!”

