Can You See It? 6 Photos Of Naomi Ackie, The Actress Playing Whitney Houston In Sony’s Biopic

Word is out that Naomi Ackie has nabbed a legendary role. The 28-year-old Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress will play Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Sony’s musical biopic, according to reports. Director Stella Meghie told Variety she was very impressed by Ackie’s audition.

“We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life,” Meghie said.

Producers Clive Davis and Pat Houston (Whitney’s sister-in-law) also sang Ackie’s praises.

“Naomi Ackie’s screen test was so powerful, it sent shivers up my spine. Although Whitney’s incomparable vocals are used for all the songs, Naomi’s extraordinary acting range enables her to masterfully capture Whitney’s unique charm, star power and, of course, her personal struggles. Naomi is the real deal and I can’t imagine a better choice for this iconic role,” Davis said, with Houston adding “All Whitney fans have an appetite for perfection when it comes to Whitney and her Legacy. To transform someone into a matchless Icon is virtually impossible but with careful consideration Naomi Ackie was selected based on her quality performances and her deep commitment to emerging into the woman that we all loved. We look forward to taking this journey with her.”

Ackie is reportedly in final negotiations for the film, which is due Thanksgiving 2022. Check out a few photos of the beauty below and let us know if you’re excited for the upcoming biopic.

