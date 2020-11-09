Who Is Kennedi Carter? 7 Beautiful Shots Of The Black Photographer Who Captured Beyoncé For British Vogue

Beyoncé‘s name has been on the tip of everyone’s tongues, after photos from her British Vogue shoot were released. The images are stunning, capturing the worldwide superstar in so many different looks and feels. Inside, the mom of three’s interview is just as colorful, as she speaks on a range of topics from the actual beehives located at her home to the Carter family tradition of “Fashion Fridays.” It was just what we needed to keep up going during what has been a rollercoaster of a year.

“During quarantine, fashion was a place of escape for me,” Bey told the publication. “My kids and I came up with Fashion Fridays. Every Friday, we would dress up in my clothes or make clothes together and take each other’s pictures. It became a ritual for us and an opportunity to handle this crazy year together. The newest Ivy Park collection was inspired by this new tradition.”

What’s more is the fact that the person behind these iconic shots of Bey is a young Black woman photographer. Her name is Kennedi Carter. In the behind-the-scenes clip Bey posted late last night, she’s seen praising Kennedi for all her hard work. Check that out up top.

Below, tune in to what the young creative had to say about partnering with British Vogue and Beyoncé and join us in saluting the up-and-coming QUEEN.