Happy Birthday, Queen! 21 Photos Of Raven-Symoné Prevailing Over The Years

It’s a special day for Raven-Symoné as the actress is celebrating her 35th birthday.

A whole icon, Raven has been working since she was an infant. At three years old, she starred as Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show, subsequently nabbing so many small and big screen roles it’s hard to keep count. We know her best from Cosby, her Disney Channel show That’s So Raven, and The Cheetah Girls franchise. She also voiced Monique in Kim Possible, going on to play Olivia Lyon in Empire, Rhonda Johnson in Black-ish, and the list goes on.

Raven is in fact so well-off from her career in entertainment, she recently revealed she hasn’t even touched her Cosby money.

To show Raven some love, we gathered photos of her coming up over the years. Check those out below and join us in wishing the beauty the happiest of birthdays.

