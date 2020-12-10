Happy Birthday, Queen! 21 Photos Of Raven-Symoné Prevailing Over The Years

It’s a special day for Raven-Symoné as the actress is celebrating her 35th birthday.
A whole icon, Raven has been working since she was an infant. At three years old, she starred as Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show, subsequently nabbing so many small and big screen roles it’s hard to keep count. We know her best from Cosby, her Disney Channel show That’s So Raven, and The Cheetah Girls franchise. She also voiced Monique in Kim Possible, going on to play Olivia Lyon in Empire, Rhonda Johnson in Black-ish, and the list goes on.
Raven is in fact so well-off from her career in entertainment, she recently revealed she hasn’t even touched her Cosby money.
To show Raven some love, we gathered photos of her coming up over the years. Check those out below and join us in wishing the beauty the happiest of birthdays.
1. Raven, Mom Lydia Gaulden, and Dad Christopher Pearman at the 1990 Starlight Children’s Foundation Gala.Source:Getty
2. Raven and rapper Da Brat posing for photos during a break in filming Da Brat’s video ‘Fa All Y’all’ back in ’94.Source:Getty
3. Raven takes a photo during her visit to La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago back in ’93.Source:Getty
4. Raven with the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’Source:Getty
5. The young beauty at the 19th Annual International Emmy Awards.Source:Getty
6. Raven and Keshia Knight Pulliam on set of ‘The Cosby Show.’Source:Getty
7. How cute is she?Source:Getty
8. Cool kid at the The American Cinema Awards Foundation Honors.Source:Getty
9. Sing it with us — That’s So Raveeeeen!Source:Getty
10. Gorgeous at the 23rd Annual NAACP Theatre Awards.Source:Getty
11. Raven and her little bro Blaize hit up the ‘Dr Dolittle 2’ premiere.Source:Getty
12. Icon status at Nickelodeon’s 17th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards.Source:Getty
13. Beautiful as ever for the Women In Film honoring of Dr. Maya Angelou.Source:Getty
14. DJ Spinderella and Raven chillin’ at the 4th Annual Black Girls Rock! Awards.Source:Getty
15. On the red carpet for the 3rd Annual Soul Train Christmas StarFest.Source:Getty
16. Stunning at the 2003 Teen Choice Awards.Source:Getty
17. Switching up her style at WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop” Premiere Party.Source:Getty
18. A killer smile on 'The View.'
18. A killer smile on ‘The View.’Source:Getty
19. Slaying at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.
19. Slaying at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.Source:Getty
20. Excuse me, ma'am?
20. Excuse me, ma’am?Source:Getty
21. We love you Raven! Happy Birthday.
21. We love you Raven! Happy Birthday.Source:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Raven-Symoné attends the premiere of Disney's "Nutcracker And The Four Realms" at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on October 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California.