Rest In Power: Bittersweet Photos Of Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Living & Loving His Life

We are so sad to report the sudden and shocking death of WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard. A doting dad, his body was reportedly found after a swimming incident in Venice Beach, California.

“The body was first seen on the beach by a citizen who called cops around 1:30 AM Wednesday … according to our law enforcement sources. We’re told officers responded and recovered the body right near Venice Pier,” TMZ writes . “ The L.A. Fire Department held a news conference Wednesday morning, saying the body matches the description of Shad … a 6’6″ black male over 240 lbs.” Shad was an incredible father up until his very last breath, as he reportedly told life guards to save his son first when the water started to take them under. Shad was an incredible father up until his very last breath, as he reportedly told life guards to save his son first when the water started to take them under. “As we first reported, he went missing on Sunday afternoon when a group of swimmers, including Shad and his son, Aryeh, got caught in a rip current south of the Pier,” the site goes on to say. “Shad heroically told lifeguards to focus on getting his 10-year-old son to shore safely, but when they returned he’d gone under. Police and Coast Guard boats and divers searched the rough water for nearly 2 days before suspending their efforts.” ALSO: R.I.P | Photos Of Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce With His Beautiful Family

“To My Son. I want you to believe deep in your heart that you’re capable of achieving anything you put your mind to that. YOU WILL NEVER LOSE. You either win or learn just go forth and aim for the skies. I can’t promise to be here for the rest of your life but I can promise to love you for the rest of mine. Mi stima bo❤️❤️❤️ ,” Shad captioned a recent photo. See that and more pics of the great Shad Gaspard below.