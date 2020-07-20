Boss Babes: Flawless Photos Of Yara Shahidi & Her Bad*ss Mama Twinning

Yara Shahidi is making big moves alongside her mom and business partner, Keri Shahidi.

According to Deadline, the two have signed an exclusive overall deal with ABC Studios “to develop and produce scripted and alternative television projects for cable, streaming and broadcast via their newly launched production company 7th Sun.” 7th Sun will be based at ABC Studios, which is also a part of Disney Television Studios, Deadline states.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family,” Yara said. “It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.”

“We can’t wait to extend and expand our relationship with the incredibly talented Yara Shahidi, who has been a member of the family since black-ish,” ABC Studios President Jonnie Davis added, according to Deadline. “When she’s not studying at Harvard and starring in our series grown-ish, she’s mentoring and inspiring other young people, which makes us all feel like underachievers but also very proud that she’s part of our Studio.”

The site states 7th Sun’s mission is “to pursue projects that touch upon themes of history, heritage, culture, and joy” in an effort to “continue elevating underrepresented voices.” Stay tuned for more from the Shahidi family. In the meantime, here are some flawless photos of Yara and her boss mama being absolute twins.