Woah, The Beauty: 10 Top-Tier Photos Of ‘Power’ Princesses LaToya Tonodeo & Paige Hurd

If you’ve been keeping up with Power Book II, you know Tariq is following in his late father’s footsteps in more ways than one. Not only has he set up his own intricate drug business, furthering his education and social standing in the process, he’s falling for two girls. If you recall, Ghost married his wife Tasha St. Patrick who was all about fast money, but cheated on her with his childhood girlfriend, Angela, who was a well-educated, by the book career woman. Now, Tariq is falling for Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), the daughter of a drug kingpin and Lauren (Paige Hurd), a peer he met at Stansfield University.

Like father, like son.

Fans of the show wasted no time comparing the spinoff to the original, likening the newer cast members to the first Power crew. We can’t lie, the storyline is looking very familiar:

Cain = Kanan Did I miss anybody? — E Nichole (@iam_ericanicole) December 7, 2020

Ultimately, it seems Tariq is on track to becoming the very man he hated (and killed). Tune in every Sunday on STARZ to watch it all play out and let us know who you think the young guy should wife and why. Some thoughts from social media below:

Tariq, Lauren left you at a party fucked up. Don’t do Diana like that…….but you will because you are your father’s son #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/kRn4EpLLGX — Takewhatyouneedandleavetherest (@Takewhatyounee5) December 13, 2020

#PowerGhost can we just bring her back and switch up this weak ass Diana, Lauren Tariq triangle 🙄@ghoststarz pic.twitter.com/T1iZD4x73l — Blackmermaid (@021884) December 14, 2020