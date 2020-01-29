Queen Naija’s Youngest Son Turns 1: Legend Lorenzo’s Cutest Moments

This week, Queen Naija and Clarence White are celebrating the first birthday of their son Legend White. It’s hard to believe it’s already been a year since the up-and-coming singer welcomed her second child, but the little guy is thriving and cute as can be and Queen hit Instagram with a video and birthday message that proves as much.

GALLERY: 14 Chicago West Moments That Are Way Too Adorable

“My Rainbow baby,” she began. “Thank you God for allowing me to give birth to a healthy PERFECT child again… when I thought I would never hear another heartbeat again. Legend you are strong, smart, beautiful… and I know you will live up to your name. Mommy loves you so much, unconditionally ❤️ thank you for showing me my heart could stretch out further than what I thought.”

More of Legend’s cutest Instagram moments below.