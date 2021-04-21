Happy Birthday, Babe: 15 Gorgeous Photos Of The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay is celebrating her 36th birthday today.

Last year, the queen brought in her big day by giving back. “I’ve teamed up with @omaze and my ladies to raise money for No Bully,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time; view that below. For those in need of a little background, No Bully Founder Nicholas Carlisle started the program because he didn’t want kids to be picked on like he was in his formative years. “So in 2003, Nicholas established No Bully, which began as a collaborative team of educators, psychologists, and lawyers committed to building a kinder and more compassionate world as a means of ending the crisis of bullying in schools and online,” the official site states.

It seems even on what is supposed to be Rachel’s day, she’s always thinking of others…

This year, Lindsay continues to show grace. Taking a moment to digest the guilty verdicts handed to George Floyd’s murderer Derek Chauvin, she took to IG Stories with a quote from AG Keith Ellison. It reads: “I would not call today’s verdict justice, however justice implies true restoration… but it is accountability, which is the first step towards justice.”

Today, we’re celebrating Rachel for always setting the precedent — on and off screen. She’s beautiful, kind, socially aware, and the very definition of #BlackGirlMagic. Keep scrolling for some of her most beautiful social media moments below and stay tuned.