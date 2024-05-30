All The Rhythm, All The Blues: 14 R&B Albums That Turn 20 Years Old In 2024

There are certain years that music is just at a premium. 2022 was a great example. That year, we got albums from heavyweights including Beyoncé (Renaissance), Kendrick Lamar (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers), Drake (Honestly, Nevermind AND Her Loss), SZA (SOS), Summer Walker (Still Over It) and Future (I NEVER LIKED YOU). 20 years from now, it’ll be hard not to consider 2022 a standout year for music, with a plethora of albums we’ll eventually consider classics.
Although this year has mostly been overshadowed by rap beefs, we have still been blessed with a good number of high quality R&B albums. Some of these albums include Tyla’s eponymous album, Kali Uchis’ ORQUÍDEAS, Ariana Grande’s eternal sunshine, Kyle’s Smyle Again, SiR’s HEAVY, 6LACK’s No More Lonely Nights and many more. An album standing the test of time is not only an indication of how timeless the project is but also how the artist knew their audience and the climate of music. Considering how many solid bodies of work that have been released this year that we expect to age gracefully, we thought it would be cool to go back 20 years and give flowers to some albums that were suitable for the category.
In 2004, the state of music was a bit different. People worldwide were still going to stores and buying their favorite artist’s CDs. Album sales seemed to mean a bit more since everything was organic and there wasn’t a real way to “juice the numbers.” One thing that’s still the same as back then though is how great music will always live on and be remembered. We got a bevy of music that fit that bill 20 years ago. While Kanye West, Eminem, Ludacris, Nelly and other rap giants showcased their immense talent with highly successful albums, we can’t forget about the crooners and their contributions. We had bonafide legends adding to their already crazy catalogs (Prince, Janet Jackson), newer artists making their mark felt for the first time (John Legend, Ciara) and the final showing from a beloved girl group (Destiny’s Child).
The music was so good that some of the albums released that year are still heavy in people’s rotations to this day. Some of the albums rank highly among the artist’s discography. No matter where they rank, no one can argue how classic they are. To recognize the greatness of these projects, enjoy a gallery of R&B albums that turn 20 years old this year. Let us know which albums are your favorites and if you think we missed any!
1. Jill Scott – Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2Source:Jill Scott
Release Date: August 31, 2004
Single(s): Golden, Whatever, Cross My Mind, The Fact Is (I Need You)
First Week Sales: 193, 000
2. Brandy – AfrodisiacSource:Brandy
Release Date: June 28, 2004
Single(s): Talk About Our Love, Who Is She 2 U, Afrodisiac
First Week Sales: 131, 700
3. John Legend – Get LiftedSource:John Legend
Release Date: December 28, 2004
Single(s): Used To Love U, Ordinary People, Number One, So High
First Week Sales: 116, 000
4. R. Kelly – Happy People/U Saved MeSource:R. Kelly - Topic
Release Date: August 24, 2004
Single(s): Happy People, U Saved Me
First Week Sales: 264, 000
5. Usher – ConfessionsSource:Usher
Release Date: March 23, 2004
Single(s): Yeah!, Burn, Confessions Pt. II, My Boo, Caught Up
First Week Sales: 1.096M
6. Prince – MusicologySource:Prince
Release Date: March 29, 2004
Single(s): Musicology, Cinnamon Girl
First Week Sales: N/A
7. Raphael Saadiq – Ray RaySource:RaphaelSaadiqMusic
Release Date: September 27, 2004
Single(s): Chic Like You, I Want You Back
First Week Sales:
8. Ciara – GoodiesSource:Ciara
Release Date: September 28, 2004
Single(s): Goodies, 1 2 Step, Oh, And I
First Week Sales: 124, 750
9. Janet Jackson – Damita JoSource:Janet Jackson
Release Date: March 22, 2004
Single(s): Just A Little While, I Want You, All Nite (Don’t Stop)
First Week Sales: 381, 000
10. Destiny’s Child – Destiny FulfilledSource:Destiny's Child
Release Date: November 16, 2004
Single(s): Lose My Breath, Soldier, Girl, Cater 2 U
First Week Sales: 497 000
11. Ashanti – Concrete RoseSource:ashanti
Release Date: December 14, 2004
Single(s): Only U, Don’t Let Them
First Week Sales: 254, 000
12. Lloyd – SouthsideSource:Lloyd
Release Date: July 20, 2004
Single(s): Southside, Hey Young Girl
First Week Sales: 67, 000
13. Mario – Turning PointSource:Mario
Release Date: December 7, 2004
Single(s): Let Me Love You, How Could You, Here I Go Again, Boom
First Week Sales: 161, 000
14. JoJo – JoJoSource:JoJoOfficialVEVO
Release Date: June 22, 2004
Single(s): Baby It’s You, Not That Kinda Girl
First Week Sales: 95, 000