All The Rhythm, All The Blues: 14 R&B Albums That Turn 20 Years Old In 2024

Published on May 30, 2024

There are certain years that music is just at a premium. 2022 was a great example. That year, we got albums from heavyweights including Beyoncé (Renaissance)Kendrick Lamar (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers), Drake (Honestly, Nevermind AND Her Loss)SZA (SOS), Summer Walker (Still Over It) and Future (I NEVER LIKED YOU). 20 years from now, it’ll be hard not to consider 2022 a standout year for music, with a plethora of albums we’ll eventually consider classics.

Although this year has mostly been overshadowed by rap beefs, we have still been blessed with a good number of high quality R&B albums. Some of these albums include Tyla’s eponymous album, Kali Uchis’ ORQUÍDEAS, Ariana Grande’s eternal sunshine, Kyle’s Smyle Again, SiR’s HEAVY, 6LACK’s No More Lonely Nights and many more. An album standing the test of time is not only an indication of how timeless the project is but also how the artist knew their audience and the climate of music. Considering how many solid bodies of work that have been released this year that we expect to age gracefully, we thought it would be cool to go back 20 years and give flowers to some albums that were suitable for the category.

In 2004, the state of music was a bit different. People worldwide were still going to stores and buying their favorite artist’s CDs. Album sales seemed to mean a bit more since everything was organic and there wasn’t a real way to “juice the numbers.” One thing that’s still the same as back then though is how great music will always live on and be remembered. We got a bevy of music that fit that bill 20 years ago. While Kanye West, Eminem, Ludacris, Nelly and other rap giants showcased their immense talent with highly successful albums, we can’t forget about the crooners and their contributions. We had bonafide legends adding to their already crazy catalogs (Prince, Janet Jackson), newer artists making their mark felt for the first time (John Legend, Ciara) and the final showing from a beloved girl group (Destiny’s Child).

The music was so good that some of the albums released that year are still heavy in people’s rotations to this day. Some of the albums rank highly among the artist’s discography. No matter where they rank, no one can argue how classic they are. To recognize the greatness of these projects, enjoy a gallery of R&B albums that turn 20 years old this year. Let us know which albums are your favorites and if you think we missed any!

1. Jill Scott – Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2

Source:Jill Scott

Release Date: August 31, 2004 

Single(s): Golden, Whatever, Cross My Mind, The Fact Is (I Need You)

First Week Sales: 193, 000

2. Brandy – Afrodisiac

Source:Brandy

Release Date: June 28, 2004

Single(s): Talk About Our Love, Who Is She 2 U, Afrodisiac

First Week Sales: 131, 700

3. John Legend – Get Lifted

Source:John Legend

Release Date: December 28, 2004

Single(s): Used To Love U, Ordinary People, Number One, So High 

First Week Sales: 116, 000

4. R. Kelly – Happy People/U Saved Me

Source:R. Kelly - Topic

Release Date: August 24, 2004 

Single(s): Happy People, U Saved Me

First Week Sales: 264, 000

5. Usher – Confessions

Source:Usher

Release Date: March 23, 2004 

Single(s): Yeah!, Burn, Confessions Pt. II, My Boo, Caught Up

First Week Sales: 1.096M 

6. Prince – Musicology

Source:Prince

Release Date: March 29, 2004 

Single(s): Musicology, Cinnamon Girl

First Week Sales: N/A

7. Raphael Saadiq – Ray Ray

Source:RaphaelSaadiqMusic

Release Date: September 27, 2004

Single(s): Chic Like You, I Want You Back

First Week Sales:

8. Ciara – Goodies

Source:Ciara

Release Date: September 28, 2004 

Single(s): Goodies, 1 2 Step, Oh, And I

First Week Sales: 124, 750

9. Janet Jackson – Damita Jo

Source:Janet Jackson

Release Date: March 22, 2004 

Single(s): Just A Little While, I Want You, All Nite (Don’t Stop)

First Week Sales: 381, 000

10. Destiny’s Child – Destiny Fulfilled

Source:Destiny's Child

Release Date: November 16, 2004 

Single(s): Lose My Breath, Soldier, Girl, Cater 2 U

First Week Sales: 497 000

11. Ashanti – Concrete Rose

Source:ashanti

Release Date: December 14, 2004

Single(s): Only U, Don’t Let Them

First Week Sales: 254, 000

12. Lloyd – Southside

Source:Lloyd

Release Date: July 20, 2004 

Single(s): Southside, Hey Young Girl 

First Week Sales: 67, 000

13. Mario – Turning Point

Source:Mario

Release Date: December 7, 2004 

Single(s): Let Me Love You, How Could You, Here I Go Again, Boom

First Week Sales: 161, 000

14. JoJo – JoJo

Source:JoJoOfficialVEVO

Release Date: June 22, 2004 

Single(s): Baby It’s You, Not That Kinda Girl

First Week Sales: 95, 000

