Bih From Da Souf: 27 Real *ss, Trill *ss Pics Of Bad*ss Mulatto

Atlanta rapper Mulatto brought in 2020 strong after the release of her EP Hit The Latto just before the new year hit. If you haven’t heard her viral anthem “B*tch From Da Souf” tune into that here. For Latto’s EP, Saweetie and Trina hopped on the remix and that was fire too.

This year, the up-and-comer is heading out on the ‘True To Myself Tour’ with Bronx peer Lil TJay. Keep scrolling for some pics of Latto, but first some interesting facts about the rapper from an XXL interview she did last year. She told the publication:

I grew up listening to: “My dad had Tupac playing all the time. Bone Thugs, some N.W.A—he liked West Coast shit so I grew up listening to that. He was big on Left Eye. When Nicki [Minaj] came out, that was the biggest thing I remember. In 5th grade, I cut my hair in bangs, did the pink highlights, everything. I remember when Nicki came out, her impact on our generation. Nicki is the G.O.A.T., fo sho’.”

Most people don’t know: “I was a drag racer. And even though I don’t drag race, we still go to all the races. People think its a White thing. It be all the dope boys, people pulling up with grills. The last one I went to, Derez DeShon was drag racing.”

I’m going to blow up because: “I’m in my own lane. It’s a lot of young females right now, but I feel like I’m in my own lane. I really don’t feel like I’m competing with nobody. Just because you the same gender and same age as someone, I don’t feel like that means you competition.

