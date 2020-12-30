Meet Regé-Jean Page, The British ‘Bridgerton’ Actor That Has Everyone Swooning

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Netflix dropped a new show called Bridgerton on Christmas and the original series has quickly entered the streaming service’s ‘Top 10.’ Starring Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, and more, the show follows the Bridgerton family’s attempt to marry off one of their own — all while an anonymous gossip makes a record of the drama for her town paper. Extraordinarily, Bridgerton transcends racial barriers by casting several Black actors and actresses as royals and nobles.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

Most interesting is Regé-Jean Page (who also stars in ABC’s For The People). Playing the Duke of Hastings, his character had a rather difficult upbringing and has vowed to never marry because of it. But, as mentioned, sparks fly when he meets Daphne Bridgerton.

Besides, the interesting storyline, social media has come to the consensus Regé-Jean is fine. So, learn a little more about the up-and-comer and enjoy more photos below. Have you tuned in on Netflix yet?

