Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Cutest Moments Over The Years

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to fuel rumors they’re dating, which we love, because they’re extremely adorable together.

According to the blogosphere, the two partied together at a function hosted by RiRi’s rumored ex Drake. Ri and Rocky were photographed leaving Delilah Lounge in Hollywood on Monday night.

“Drake was hosting a huge group of friends in the back room of Delilah last night and invited Rihanna and A$AP,” a source told E! News, adding “They were going back and forth between the main dining room and private room and were laughing with Drake and having drinks with him. There were bottles of 1942 everywhere and everyone was taking shots and having a great time… Rihanna looked happy to be out and was in a great mood. She was chatting with many people and friendly with anyone who approached her. She didn’t care to be seen. A$AP was nearby her the entire time, but they weren’t overly affectionate. They left together in the same car.” See photos of Rihanna and Rocky leaving together HERE.

Over the years, Rihanna and Rocky’s love for each other has been so clear it’s almost palpable. From their reciprocated support in each of their creative endeavors to Rocky squeezing Rihanna’s butt at the 2012 MTV VMAs, they’ve always been the best of friends as well as celebrity couple goals. Check out more of their most memorable moments together below and let us know if you’re rooting for their cute coupledom.