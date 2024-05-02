Subscribe
Entertainment

IF YOU SMELL: Celebrating Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s 52nd Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of The People’s Champ

Published on May 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-DISNEY

Source: RONDA CHURCHILL / Getty

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson turned 52 years old today! The actor, film producer, businessman and former professional wrestler has seamlessly transitioned through the entertainment industry. To celebrate his life and AAPI Heritage Month, we put together a gallery of our favorite photos of The People’s Champ.

The Rock burst onto the scene after joining the family business of professional wrestling. Widely considered as one of the greatest of all time, Johnson played an integral part in the development and success of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, currently WWE) during its rise in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He captivated fans in the ring for eight electrifying years before merging over to pursue an extremely successful acting career. The Rock has since become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Johnson’s first breakout role came as the titular character in the sword and sorcery film The Scorpion King in 2002. Over the years, he has starred in a host of films ranging from comedy to action including The Game Plan, Tooth Fairy, Gridiron Gang, Central Intelligence, Hercules, Moana, Black Adam, Jumanji and the Fast & Furious franchises. His films have grossed over $3.5 billion in North America and over $10.5 billion worldwide, making him one of the world’s highest-grossing and highest-paid actors. Alongside his highly fruitful film career, The Rock has also starred in the HBO comedy-drama series Ballers and stars and produces the NBC autobiographical sitcom Young Rock.

When he’s not on screen (which seems to be very rarely), The Rock is finding a way to make some more money. He owns a Tequila brand (Teremana), a production company (Seven Bucks Productions), the recently revived XFL and has countless endorsement deals with huge companies including Under Armour and Acorns just to name a few. He is also a huge fitness advocate. Johnson has his own energy drink (ZOA Energy), training gear (Project ROCK) and can constantly be seen on social media putting any and everyone to shame in the gym. On top of the busy life he lives, The Rock makes sure to be an active father to his three children. If there’s one man who deserves the title of The People’s Champ, it’s legitimately Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Happy 52ND BIRTHDAY TO A TRUE LIVING LEGEND!

1. Gym Junkie

Source:therock

2. XFL Boss

Source:therock

3. Young Rock

Source:therock

4. Health Is Wealth

Source:therock

5. Electrifying

Source:therock

6. Suited & Booted

Source:therock

7. For The Culture

Source:therock

8. In Control

Source:therock

9. Cleared For Take Off

Source:therock

10. Twin Tornadoes

Source:therock

11. BLACK ADAM

Source:therock

12. The Quadfather

Source:therock

13. First Love

Source:therock

14. Passion

Source:therock

15. Dynamic Duo

Source:therock

16. Big Teremana

Source:therock

17. Sky High

Source:the rock

18. Man Of The People

Source:therock

19. #GirlDad

Source:the rock

20. Used To The Bright Lights

Source:therock

21. On To The Next Play

Source:therock

22. Always Working

Source:therock

23. Rare Quiet Time

Source:therock

24. All Black Everything

Source:therock

25. LEGEND

Source:therock

26. THE ROCK

Source:therock

27. THE PEOPLE’S CHAMP

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news dwayne 'the rock' johnson Entertainment
Trending Stories
Robinne Lee Headshot 6 items
Entertainment

Meet the Author: Prime Video’s ‘The Idea of You’ Adapted From Black Author Robinne Lee’s Hit Novel

Trendy people toasting fancy cocktails at boat party trip - Young millenial friends having fun on luxury vacation - Travel life style concept with vacationer sharing aperitif drink with tropical fruit 6 items
Entertainment

Pour It Up: 6 Specialty Cocktails You Can Make At Home On Cinco De Mayo

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" - Arrivals
Entertainment

H.E.R. Will Star In & Produce Majorettes-Inspired Dance Film With Oprah Winfrey

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-DISNEY 27 items
Entertainment

IF YOU SMELL: Celebrating Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s 52nd Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of The People’s Champ

BMF Episodic Stills from Episode 309 12 items
Television

Death Trap: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Three 22 items
Entertainment

Happy AAPI Heritage Month: Get To Know These Asian American & Pacific Islander American Athletes

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards 15 items
Entertainment

Happy AAPI Heritage Month: 15 Asian American & Pacific Islander Artists To Know [Gallery]

Teenage boy enjoying listening music while relaxing lying on a couch at home.
News

Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month: Here’s 10 Self-Care Tips To Stay Sane

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close