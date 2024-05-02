IF YOU SMELL: Celebrating Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s 52nd Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of The People’s Champ

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson turned 52 years old today! The actor, film producer, businessman and former professional wrestler has seamlessly transitioned through the entertainment industry. To celebrate his life and AAPI Heritage Month, we put together a gallery of our favorite photos of The People’s Champ.

The Rock burst onto the scene after joining the family business of professional wrestling. Widely considered as one of the greatest of all time, Johnson played an integral part in the development and success of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, currently WWE) during its rise in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He captivated fans in the ring for eight electrifying years before merging over to pursue an extremely successful acting career. The Rock has since become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Johnson’s first breakout role came as the titular character in the sword and sorcery film The Scorpion King in 2002. Over the years, he has starred in a host of films ranging from comedy to action including The Game Plan, Tooth Fairy, Gridiron Gang, Central Intelligence, Hercules, Moana, Black Adam, Jumanji and the Fast & Furious franchises. His films have grossed over $3.5 billion in North America and over $10.5 billion worldwide, making him one of the world’s highest-grossing and highest-paid actors. Alongside his highly fruitful film career, The Rock has also starred in the HBO comedy-drama series Ballers and stars and produces the NBC autobiographical sitcom Young Rock.

When he’s not on screen (which seems to be very rarely), The Rock is finding a way to make some more money. He owns a Tequila brand (Teremana), a production company (Seven Bucks Productions), the recently revived XFL and has countless endorsement deals with huge companies including Under Armour and Acorns just to name a few. He is also a huge fitness advocate. Johnson has his own energy drink (ZOA Energy), training gear (Project ROCK) and can constantly be seen on social media putting any and everyone to shame in the gym. On top of the busy life he lives, The Rock makes sure to be an active father to his three children. If there’s one man who deserves the title of The People’s Champ, it’s legitimately Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Happy 52ND BIRTHDAY TO A TRUE LIVING LEGEND!