HAPPY MF BIRTHDAY: Celebrating Samuel L. Jackson’s 75th Birthday With Some Of His Most Iconic Lines, Characters & Performances

One of the most widely recognized actors of his generation turns 75 today!
Samuel Leroy Jackson was born in Washington, D.C but was raised by his mother in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Jackson would eventually attend Morehouse College, majoring in marine biology. He switched his major to architecture before he joined a local acting group to earn extra points in a class, finally settling on drama. He began acting on stage. Upon graduation in 1972, appeared in several television films, and made his feature film debut in the blaxploitation independent film Together for Days. In 1976, he moved from Atlanta to New York and worked on stage for the next decade.
In the 1990s, Jackson really became a household name. He got his first starring role in the comedy National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1. It wasn’t until he starred as Jules Winnfield in 1994’s Pulp Fiction (his 13th film) that he really broke out though. His performance in the film made him internationally recognized and he received praise from critics. He was nominated for both an Academy and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. The rest was then history, as the people say.
Jackson has since gone on to become the third highest-grossing actor of all time, with the films in in which he has appeared collectively grossing over $27 billion worldwide. He has also received numerous awards and accolades including an honorary Oscar that he was presented earlier this year. Jackson’s long and highly successful career has made it nearly impossible for fans to choose what their favorite characters and performances from him are. To celebrate one of the absolute goats on his 75th birthday, we put together a gallery of some of ours. Enjoy!
HAPPY MF BIRTHDAY TO SAMUEL MF JACKSON!
1. Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction (1994)Source:Ferry Ackerboy
2. Gator Purify in Jungle Fever (1991)Source:Movieclips
3. Louis Batiste in Eve’s Bayou (1997)Source:Movieclips
4. Agent Neville Flynn in Snakes on a Plane (2006)Source:alkatmsu
5. Ordell in Jackie Brown (1997)Source:Movieclips
6. Lt. Danny Roman in The Negotiator (1998)Source:Movieclips
7. John Shaft in Shaft (2000)Source:THESSALONIAN31N
8. Hondo Harrelson in S.W.A.T. (2003)Source:Best Of All
9. Louis in Soul Men (2008)Source:Francisco Candeias
10. Stephen Warren in Django Unchained (2012)Source:THESSALONIAN31N
11. Darius Kincaid in The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)Source:Pk Dusk
12. Major Marquis Warren in The Hateful Eight (2015)Source:Emil Jancheski
13. Richmond Valentine in Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)Source:Ahsan Faraz
14. Frozone in The Incredibles (2004)Source:Pixar
15. Mace Windu in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)Source:Vin Von Voom
16. Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (2008-Present)Source:Drew Edits
-
Side By Side: 8 Unlikely Hip Hop Collaborations We Never Knew We Needed
-
AT&T Dream In Black Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop
-
For The Ladies: Five Queens Confidently Killing It In Hip Hop
-
The History You Never Knew About The Hip Hop Hits You Love
-
The Lip Bar CEO Melissa Butler Discusses the Importance of Mentorship with Current HBCU Student
-
AT&T Rising Future Makers Presents The Futurist
-
The AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase Is Now Open: HBCU Students, Enter For A Chance To Win $5,000
-
Actor Lance Gross Shares His Journey, Talks Diverse Representation in Film and More with Current HBCU Student