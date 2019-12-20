CLOSE
ICY: The Sexiest Saweetie Moments This Year

Saweetie‘s anthem “My Type” ran the summer and if that wasn’t enough the year culminated in the rapper getting lit with Destiny’s Child OGs, Kelly and Beyoncé. Not just anyone gets to party with the queens, so between that, the music, her adorable relationship with boyfriend Quavo, and the fact that she’s bad as all hell, Saweetie’s name has been on the tips of everyone’s tongues.

And it looks like her reach will only continue to expand, as she makes waves on the small screen…

To celebrate all of Saweetie’s hard work and success, we gathered her sexiest 2019 IG moments. You’re welcome.

1.

View this post on Instagram

swipe for a surprise ... @savagexfenty 🖤

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

It don’t get no better.

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

USC’s finest 😋 #alumni #uschomecoming

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

trouble.....

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Extra a$$ 🍒😋

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

🧨🧨 @angelbrinks

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

meetings on Rodeo 🔌

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

grown🌹

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

babygirl.com 🌸 #tumblr

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

If Harley Quinn went to USC 💋✌🏽

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

long as my n*gga love me 🖤

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

supa soak that hoe 😝

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

Doing what I love 💎 #ICYGIRL

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

But does his account say 8 figures???

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

lil baby phat💗🍦💗

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

19.

View this post on Instagram

NEW WRIST NEW WHIP RIDE AROUND DIPPED 💎

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

20.

View this post on Instagram

hella healthy😋

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

21.

View this post on Instagram

Daddy what did you get me today?

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

22.

View this post on Instagram

miss thang 🚨

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

23.

View this post on Instagram

40 minutes until... #ICY

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

24.

View this post on Instagram

‪icy chains drop 2/18... who need one? ‬

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

25.

View this post on Instagram

yummy🥥

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

26.

27.

