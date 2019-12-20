ICY: The Sexiest Saweetie Moments This Year

Saweetie‘s anthem “My Type” ran the summer and if that wasn’t enough the year culminated in the rapper getting lit with Destiny’s Child OGs, Kelly and Beyoncé. Not just anyone gets to party with the queens, so between that, the music, her adorable relationship with boyfriend Quavo, and the fact that she’s bad as all hell, Saweetie’s name has been on the tips of everyone’s tongues.

And it looks like her reach will only continue to expand, as she makes waves on the small screen…

it doesn’t get “saweeter” than this. 😂 @saweetie will make an appearance on season 3 of #grownish. pic.twitter.com/ejGf4QurAv — grown-ish (@grownish) December 19, 2019

To celebrate all of Saweetie’s hard work and success, we gathered her sexiest 2019 IG moments. You’re welcome.