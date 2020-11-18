What A Mighty Fine Man: Meet Matt James, ABC’s First Black ‘Bachelor’

The Bachelor is returning with an all-new season, starring the hit dating series’ first Black lead.

In a trailer for season 25, the ladies are “literally falling” for hunk Matt James, who is unbelievably handsome and quite active, according to his ripped body, which is on full display for ABC’s cameras. Matt was originally announced as a contestant on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. Check him out in the quick clip below:

Matt told Good Morning America over the summer, “It’s an honor… I’m going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me, and hopefully when people invite me into their homes Monday night they see that I’m not different from them and that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

Season 25 will premiere at the top of the new year, on Jan. 4. In the meantime, more photos of Matt, whose good looks and charm will no doubt cause some tension and drama between the competing ladies.

We can’t believe it took this long (well, actually, we can), but the first Black Bachelor is finally here. Dive in below and thank us later.