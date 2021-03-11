Eye Candy: 16 Sexy Photos Of Best Buds Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler have stormed the industry together and there’s no sign they plan to slow down anytime soon.

A producer, director, and screenwriter, Coogler hit the ground running with his first feature film, Fruitvale Station, starring Jordan in the lead role of the late Oscar Grant, who died at the hands of Oakland BART police. Since then, Coogler has gone on to cowrite and direct the seventh film in the Rocky series, Creed (which extends Rocky’s story), and Black Panther, in addition to serving as Executive Producer on Creed II. He also inked a Disney TV deal recently, announcing an upcoming Wakanda series.

Now, Michael B. Jordan, who’s always been Coogler’s go-to leading man, is trying his hand at directing as they create Creed III together — and Coogler is psyched about his friend’s growth.

“The films of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise have always been important to me and my family. It was an honor to help bring the Creed franchise to life with Sly, Michael, Tessa, Irwin, and all the creative parties involved,” Coogler said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to see Mike in the director’s chair on the third installment. The team at Proximity and I are excited about the story Keenan and Zach have crafted and can’t wait to help bring it to life.”

Jordan and Coogler’s commitment to telling Black stories, and changing the way Black families are seen in television and film, is inspiring. We salute them and can’t wait to tune into their next offerings. More photos below.

