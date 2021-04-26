It’s Monday, Right? These Sexy Photos Of Sinqua Walls Will Have You PRESSED

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Last week, the Resort To Love cast was announced and we couldn’t be more excited to see Sinqua Walls in a romantic comedy for Netflix, opposite Christina Milian. Along with the announcement, the streaming service dropped a few sneak peek photos and the official release date of July 29. Miss Milian looked amazing on set, as always, and Sinqua looked great too. With his abs out, ‘cut on point, and the most adorable smirk in one of the photos (above), it quickly became clear Sinqua has all intentions of inspiring unquenchable thirst when Resort To Love drops this summer.

Here’s the official synopsis, in case you missed it:

A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah), despite his brother Caleb’s (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love. In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes will Erica sing at Beverly’s wedding – or her own?

Aside from this latest offering, we of course know Sinqua from his role as Shawn Stark in the critically acclaimed series Power. You’ll also remember him from ABC’s hit series Once Upon A Time, in which he played Sir Lancelot.

Keep scrolling for more incredibly handsome pictures.

ALSO: Wow, What An Ending! Fans React To The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Season Finale