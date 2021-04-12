It’s Monday, Right? 10 Of Skip Marley’s Most Handsome Instagram Moments

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Mondays are for #MCMs and today we want to show some love to singer-songwriter Skip Marley. As the grandson of legend Bob Marley, the 24-year-old is not only handsome and talented, he is wise beyond his years, spiritually enlightened, and a voice for the voiceless.

“Di world needs more love an less hate. I stand wid di Asian community during dis difficult time… We love you…We are praying for you an wid you. 🙏🏾 #StopAsianHate #OneLove 🖤,” he wrote just weeks ago, as #StopAsianHate protests began across the country.

On his song “Faith,” which appears on his Grammy award-nominated album Higher Place, Skip sings… “Sometimes life can kick you when you’re down/ But we got that, we got that faith, we got that, we got that stargazing in our eyes/we got that, we got that faith, we got that, we got that willingness to try…

He’s a man of God with an optimistic view of the world and the people in it — and we love that about him. Listen to his uplifting message below.

There’s no doubt in our minds, Skip’s grandfather would be proud to see him using his talent for greatness. Check out more photos of the gifted hunk, who has also just been nominated for ‘Best New R&B Artist’ at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, below.

