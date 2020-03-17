Aye Spooky: Thirsty ‘On My Block’ Tweets Prove Julio Macias Is, In Fact, A Sex Symbol

It’s been almost a week since On My Block made a comeback on Netflix and by now, many fans have already caught up and are left with a gazillion questions to the season three finale.

One character who’s had quite the story arc is Oscar “Spooky” Diaz played by Julio Macias. A leader in the Santos gang in the fictional Freeridge, California, Spooky has played the tough role of being an older brother to Cesar, while also sticking to the the code of the streets.

In some instances, he’s helped save Cesar and his friends from the rival Profits gang, while in other instances, he’s been a contributing factor to Cesar’s housing insecurity and the violence in the neighborhood.

No matter how you feel about Spooky’s character, it’s clear that he’s made quite the impression on fans and not simply because of his emotionally riveting storyline or tube socks fashion sense.

Fans have promptly communicated that Spooky is easy on the eyes.

I mean…look at those lashes.

Thirsty Twitter will quickly tell you that Spooky (and the man behind the Santos, Julio Macias) is, in fact, a sex symbols worthy to be praised.

Check out some of the most hilarious and thirsty tweets below.