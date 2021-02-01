Happy Birthday, Beautiful: These Stormi Webster Moments Are Just Way Too Adorable

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Stormi Webster is growing up so quickly!

Today, the beautiful little girl turns 3 years old and, seeing as she’s the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, we know she’s in for some pretty spectacular surprises. To kick things off, her parents hit Instagram to celebrate their baby girl in separate posts. Scott gave the world the second installment of his annual birthday message to Stormi, writing alongside two adorable photos:

“3 is bigger than 2

3 more years of love that’s true

3 more inches u might have grew

3 more years a lot to dooo!!!

3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU

Happy bday to my Lil storm storm”

On her end, Kylie has been pretty emotional about the milestone. The makeup maven told her followers she’s in tears today.

“Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can’t stop the time 🥺 it’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years 🤍 but on the other side i’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!,” Kylie wrote. She also shared a clip full of Stormi moments over the years that you can watch below.

Of course the entire Kardashian family is chiming in with beautiful birthday wishes — Kourtney pulled up to Kylie’s comment section, Khloe took to her IG Story to post throwback moments with her niece, and Kim revered Stormi as the “smartest, sweetest, silliest girl” she knows. Here at Global Grind we’d like to join in and wish Stormi the happiest of birthdays and many, many more. Check out more of her cutest social media moments below!