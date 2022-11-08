Hit Different: Celebrating SZA’s 33rd Birthday With Her Sexiest Photos

When it comes to the best and brightest women in R&B, SZA has to be one of the first ones that comes to mind. Today, she celebrates her 33rd birthday! Check out some of her sexiest photos below! Solána Imani Rowe was born in St. Louis, Missouri and raised in Maplewood, New Jersey. Upon graduating from high school, she attended three separate colleges, finally settling at Delaware State University. She eventually dropped out in her last semester but started taking on random jobs in order to make money.

During the CMJ New Music Report in 2011, while her boyfriend’s clothing company sponsored a show in which Kendrick Lamar was performing, SZA first met members of Top Dawg Entertainment. Some of her early music was given to TDE’s president Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson. The two stayed in touch and after the release of her two EPs See.SZA.Run and S, TDE ended up signing her on July 14, 2013. She became the label’s first female artist. Later that year, she went on tour with Swedish band Little Dragon. In 2014, she featured on songs from her label-mates albums including two songs for Isaiah Rashad’s debut EP Cilvia Demo and Schoolboy Q’s debut studio album Oxymoron. She released her third EP, Z, later that year. Riding off of the success of her previous mixtapes, SZA began recording her fourth EP, A, which repackaged as her debut studio album and was later retitled Ctrl.

While working on the album, SZA began writing songs for other females artists including Beyoncé and Rihanna. In April of 2017, she signed her first major-label recording contract with RCA Records. Less than two months later, on June 9, she released her debut album Ctrl. Ctrldebuted at number three on the US Billboard 200, with 125,000 album-equivalent units. The album was ranked as the best album of 2017 by Time. She went on to promote the album on a North American concert tour. She received five Grammy nominations for Ctrl including one for Best New Artist. She followed the massive success of Ctrl by releasing collaborations with Maroon 5 and Kendrick Lamar, which peaked at number 9 and number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 respectively.

Since the release of Ctrl, SZA has been catapulted into superstar status. In the years since the album came out, she has been featured on tracks from the likes of DJ Khaled, Justin Timberlake, Ty Dolla Sign, Doja Cat (in which she won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance) and Summer Walker, to name a few. Although we don’t have an official date yet, SZA’s long awaited sophomore album is sure to be on the way in the very near future. The talented SZA states that she is less inspired by strictly music, and more inspired by creating art in general and you can’t rush art. Her artistry is something to marvel at. To celebrate her on her special day, check out a gallery of her sexiest photos. HAPPY 33RD BIRTHDAY TO SZA!