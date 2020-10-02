CLOSE
Black Hair , black women , natural hair
HomePhoto Gallery

Black & Beautiful: SZA’s Sexiest Social Media Moments

Posted 5 hours ago

SZA is the epitome of true beauty, so no, we’re not surprised that she and Drake dated… allegedly.

In case you missed it, the rapper revealed he and SZA were a thing over ten years ago. Name-dropping her in 21 Savage‘s latest offering, he rapped “Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA — wait, ’cause I used to date SZA back in ’08. If you cool with it, baby, she can still play. While I jump inside that box and have a field day. I’m a slow stroke king, hit me anytime. And my goal is to get you to the finish line.”

Listen to the track, “Mr. Right Now,” below.

ALSO: Tune In | Summer Walker Turns The Heat Up On Pop Smoke’s “Mood Swings” Remix

SZA doesn’t seem too happy about Drake blowing up her spot — she unfollowed him on Instagram to make that clear. Keep scrolling for more drop dead gorgeous photos of the CTRL beauty and let us know what you think about Aulána.

1. All that bawdy.

2. Pink hair and tippy toes.

3. Tweety bird bae.

4. Simply flawless.

5. Made with love.

6. All strapped up.

7. Beautiful brown skin.

8. You’ve got to love her.

You May Also Like
Close