Where Is He Now? ‘Smart Guy’ Tahj Mowry Turns 34 Today! [Photos]

Tahj Mowry deserves all the love and praise as he celebrates his birthday today.

As many of us know, the 34-year-old has been a big deal in the entertainment industry since he was just a kid, beginning his small screen career at 3 years old. He went on to play one of the most memorable roles in child star history — T.J. Henderson in Smart Guy. Smart Guy followed the Black child prodigy as he outsmarted absolutely everyone and navigated going from fourth grade to tenth grade in the blink of an eye. Those who watched know Tahj killed the role — we still count him as one of the funniest, cutest child stars of all time.

Whether you realized it back then or not, the up-and-coming actor was Tia and Tamera’s younger brother. He would go on to appear on their hit series Sister, Sister, in addition to his recurring Full House role, guest appearance in Friends, and voicing 10-year-old super genius Wade Load on Kim Possible — all as a youngin’.

Today, Tahj continues to follow his dreams — he landed his own hilarious sitcom, Baby Daddy, in 2012, has released his own EP, Future Funk, continues to land gig after gig (most recently, ABC’s Black Don’t Crack and Leon Pierce Jr. film Welcome Matt), and he’s still a family guy through and through. Check out more “then and now” photos below and join us in wishing Tahj the happiest of birthdays.