Birthday Baddie: Teairra Mari’s Sexiest Social Media Moments

The nation first became acquainted with Teairra Mari when she stormed through the industry as a teenager.

At the time, she was a rising singer-songwriter signed to Roc-A-Fella, dropping the ’00s hits of every hood girl’s dreams. We’re talking “Make Her Feel Good,” “Act Right,” and “No Daddy” vibes. While her run with the label was cut short when her album sales didn’t pop, Teairra didn’t let the slight bump in the road stop her from chasing her dreams. She went on to star in Lottery Ticket, alongside rappers Bow Wow and Ice Cube, and released several mixtapes over the years.

ALSO: Our Carefree Cover Girl Inspo | 30 Photos Of Chanel Iman Living Her Most Blessed Life

Today, she’s most famous for her appearances throughout the Love & Hip Hop franchise. In addition to her former on-again, off-again relationship with Ray J, Teairra put her struggle with alcoholism on full display. Fans rooting for the beauty watched on as she fought to fight the disease and thankfully, she seems to be in a much better place these days.

Teairra doesn’t have much to sift through on IG, as far as photos go, but what she does have displayed on her account is straight heat. See those below, plus a throwback video that’ll take you right back to the early ’00s.