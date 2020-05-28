You’re Welcome: The Most Handsome Photos Of ‘The Good Place’ Actor Manny Jacinto

In real life, Manny Jacinto is no scatterbrained ditz, but he did a great job of playing one on The Good Place. NBC’s fantasy comedy series starring Jacinto, Kristin Bell, Jameela Jamil, Maya Rudolph, and more won the nation’s heart early on — but now that the show has come to an end, Jacinto is reportedly taking his talent to Hulu, for a new series expected to debut next year.

“The Good Place alum Manny Jacinto is set to star opposite Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in Hulu’s tentpole limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s latest book, from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films – all key auspices behind HBO’s hit Big Little Lies adaptation — and Endeavor Content,” Deadline reports, adding a quick synopsis:

“Co-written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth, Nine Perfect Strangers the series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.”

ALSO: Tune In | Migos Talks Virtual Performances, Health Disparities In The Black Community, & More With VICE TV

Wherever Manny takes his acting expertise we’ll be happy to follow him. He’s talented, funny, and definitely a sight for sore eyes. Check out some photos below and stay tuned!