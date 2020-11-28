The Rock, Saweetie, & More! How Our Fave Celebs Spent Their Thanksgiving Holiday

The holiday season is here, but it’s especially difficult to celebrate considering everything we’ve been through in the last eight months.

Still, Americans all over the nation came together to express what they’re thankful for as Thanksgiving and Black Friday came and went this week. The Rock sat down for a few moments with his lovely mother to share a tearjerking story of one of their most difficult years as a family. Kerry Washington sent love to the Native American community and spent her time promoting Black-owned businesses for #BlackFriday.

Lil Uzi Vert blessed us with his fun-loving vibes on Instagram, Saweetie got down in the kitchen, and our favorite babies were ready for their close-ups.

We’re keeping everyone in our prayers at this time and hoping the load and loss lessen in the months to come. Check out some of our faves below and let us know how you spent your holiday.

