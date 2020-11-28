The Rock, Saweetie, & More! How Our Fave Celebs Spent Their Thanksgiving Holiday

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty
The holiday season is here, but it’s especially difficult to celebrate considering everything we’ve been through in the last eight months.
Still, Americans all over the nation came together to express what they’re thankful for as Thanksgiving and Black Friday came and went this week.
sat down for a few moments with his lovely mother to share a tearjerking story of one of their most difficult years as a family. The Rock sent love to the Native American community and spent her time promoting Black-owned businesses for #BlackFriday. Kerry Washington
blessed us with his fun-loving vibes on Instagram, Lil Uzi Vert got down in the kitchen, and our favorite babies were ready for their close-ups. Saweetie
We’re keeping everyone in our prayers at this time and hoping the load and loss lessen in the months to come. Check out some of our faves below and let us know how you spent your holiday.
1. The Union-Wade household was full of shade.
2. Baby Kaavia is not having it.
3. Mr. and Mrs. Wilson cuddling the newest addition to their family.
4. The Curry Family has so much to be thankful for!
5. The Rock and Mama Rock tell the story of one of their most difficult Thanksgivings ever.
6. We got Taye Diggs’ “WAP” remix just in time for the holiday… hehe.
7. Reese Witherspoon and the fam bam.
8. Sofia Vergara hosts an outdoor Thanksgiving.
10. Jennifer Aniston curled up with her pup.
11. Kerry Washington expressing her gratitude over the holiday.
12. Plus, highlighting some Black-owned businesses for #BlackFriday.
13. The Bosh family as adorable as ever.
14. J. Lo and the fam together ahead of the holiday, celebrating her new single “In The Morning.”
15. Chrissy and John got their loved ones together.
16. The City Girls share what they’re most thankful for.
17. Cardi snaps a flick of Baby Kulture on Thanksgiving.
18. Saweetie tapped in with Matty Matheson!
19. Thee Stallion and her besties.
20. Uzi’s a whole vibe, as always.
21. VP-elect Kamala Harris spending some time thanking those on the frontlines.
22. And shopping at small businesses.