These 10 Celebrities Know How To Celebrate 4/20 In A Major Way [Gallery]

Happy 4/20! It is a special holiday today for all of the cannabis lovers around the world. Though it isn’t a nationally recognized holiday just yet, countries everywhere are legalizing medicinal and recreational marijuana use at a rapid pace. On March 31, New York became the 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana after a year’s long campaign to decriminalize the drug. Before the government could secure the bag in the cannabis industry, celebrities were unapologetically broadcasting their love for the drug.
Whether it’s Snoop Dogg rapping about “smoking weed everyday” or Kendall Jenner sharing that she’s the biggest pothead in her family, there are a few celebrities that enjoy this holiday the most. There are some obvious contenders for the list, and some that you may not have ever imagined. They all have one common interest: cannabis.
There are many health benefits that weed provides to combat both physical and mental ailments, which many of the entertainers listed mentioned has saved their lives time and time again. After a treacherous year, maybe the government will finally federally legalize the use of cannabis across the United States. Sounds a bit generous, but it’s worth the manifestation since marijuana has been statistically proven to have healing properties. It continues to bring joy and ease to people around the world including your favorite cannabis-loving entertainers.
These celebrities know how to celebrate 4/20. Take a look at a gallery of our favorite celebrity potheads, who celebrate the holiday in a major way.
1. Snoop DoggSource:Snoop Dogg
If “smoke weed everyday” was a person, it would certainly be Snoop Doggy Dog.
Although many people have tried to battle Snoop blunt for blunt, he told Vibe in 2017 that only country star Willie Nelson has been able to out-smoke him. Would you dare challenge Snoop?
2. Lady GagaSource:Longtimeladygag
Enjoy a series of photos of Lady Gaga smoking weed dressed as weed. Gaga has said smoking weed helps manage the physical and emotional stress of being a public figure and star. In her 2017 Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, she mentions how marijuana helps her manage the chronic pain she experiences from fibromyalgia, which is a muscular disorder that can lead to pain, fatigue and mood imbalance.
3. Wiz KhalifaSource:wizkhalifa
Wiz Khalifa has made an entire brand around his love for cannabis. He’s honestly a mad scientist when it comes to the drug. Khalifa has a number of gadgets that elevate his high on a regular basis. He even created his own hybrid strain called Khalifa Kush over a decade ago.
4. RihannaSource:nahamaaa
Badgalriri is the queen of hitting a joint before a fabulous night. It’s a wonder why she hasn’t stepped into the cannabis business along with her many other business ventures.
5. Sarah SilvermanSource:Eli_Nathanael
Sarah Silverman once bragged about a time when Seth Rogen told her that she was the first celebrity he ever smoked pot with.
6. Seth RogenSource:NetVapebiz
Seth Rogen has made a career out of his love for marijuana. Some of the most classic stoner films involve Rogen like Pineapple Express and Knocked Up. Also, who hasn’t Snoop smoked with?
7. Curren$ySource:spitta_andretti
Another artist who has based his entire essence upon his lifestyle and love for weed is Curren$y. He’s celebrating this year with an exclusive EP release for fans on the NFT marketplace and a private virtual smoke session. Such a generous guy, isn’t he?
8. Pete DavidsonSource:onlyangiexx
Pete Davidson is an avid weed smoker. In 2018, Pete Davidson told Howard Stern that his marijuana use has helped him manage the symptoms of his borderline personality disorder and Crohn’s disease.
9. Kate HudsonSource:katehudson
You probably won’t find any photos of Kate Hudson smoking on the Internet, but she’s definitely indulging in classic munchie snacks afterwards. The actress has spoken about smoking weed with her parents in the past.
10. Kendall JennerSource:kendalljenner
On an episode of Kate and Oliver Hudson’s podcast, “Sibling Revelry,” Kendall Jenner shared that she smokes weed. When the hosts asked her and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who the stoner of the Kardashian/Jenner family is, the sisters quickly agreed that it was Jenner.
This is how she would look happy and high.
Happy 4/20 friends!