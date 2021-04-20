These 10 Celebrities Know How To Celebrate 4/20 In A Major Way [Gallery]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Happy 4/20! It is a special holiday today for all of the cannabis lovers around the world. Though it isn’t a nationally recognized holiday just yet, countries everywhere are legalizing medicinal and recreational marijuana use at a rapid pace. On March 31, New York became the 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana after a year’s long campaign to decriminalize the drug. Before the government could secure the bag in the cannabis industry, celebrities were unapologetically broadcasting their love for the drug.

Whether it’s Snoop Dogg rapping about “smoking weed everyday” or Kendall Jenner sharing that she’s the biggest pothead in her family, there are a few celebrities that enjoy this holiday the most. There are some obvious contenders for the list, and some that you may not have ever imagined. They all have one common interest: cannabis.

There are many health benefits that weed provides to combat both physical and mental ailments, which many of the entertainers listed mentioned has saved their lives time and time again. After a treacherous year, maybe the government will finally federally legalize the use of cannabis across the United States. Sounds a bit generous, but it’s worth the manifestation since marijuana has been statistically proven to have healing properties. It continues to bring joy and ease to people around the world including your favorite cannabis-loving entertainers.

These celebrities know how to celebrate 4/20. Take a look at a gallery of our favorite celebrity potheads, who celebrate the holiday in a major way.