Thirsty Tweets Prove The ‘Hollywood’ Cast Has Fans Caught In The Rapture

The much anticipated show Hollywood has finally hit Netflix and as expected, audiences are drooling over the cast.

The show, created by power producer Ryan Murphy, reimagines 1940s Hollywood with a diverse cast of characters that seek stardom.

“Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood‘s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day,” reads the official description, according to Shadow and Act “Provocative and incisive, HOLLYWOOD exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.”

The series is sure to bring on some profound and thought-provoking themes, and if this isn’t enough to have you tune in, thirsty Twitter will try to convince you that the beautiful cast is worth watching.

Most of the cast is made up of newcomers that’ve had success in theater or important supporting roles — including Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, David Corenswet, Samara Weaving, Jake Picking, and Maude Apatow. It also stars Darren Criss, who snagged an Emmy for another Ryan Murphy show, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

You can peep how parched Twitter has reacted to the casting choices below.