The Reminder You Need: Toni Braxton Is Still One of The Sexiest Women On The Planet [Photos]

Toni Braxton is one of the most accomplished, highest-selling R&B singers of all time. With hits like “Un-Break My Heart,” “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” “Breathe Again,” “Just Be A Man About It,” and “You Mean The World To Me,” Toni ran the ’90s with music so timeless, we still run it back today. While recognized for her uniquely heavy singing voice, she’s also known for being breathtakingly beautiful — so much so, Beyoncé redid Toni’s Another Sad Love Song artwork as a tribute to the living legend.

“Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens,” Bey wrote on Halloween 2018.

Nearly two years later, Toni is 52 years old and still going viral for being that b*tch. She hit Instagram with a very sexy photo of herself in what we presume is a bikini, but could possibly be lingerie. Humbly stunting, she captioned the mirror selfie “MEMORIAL DAY weekend. Beaches are open & I’m beach body ready…🌊but I’m too scared to go.😬It’s still COVID-19. Y’all stay safe !”

And with that, nearly broke the damn internet.

“Oh I’m coming to check on u..👀… u ok???,” her funny little sis Tamar commented. “So you just gone be 25 forever? Is that the plan?,” one fan hilariously asked. It looks like that is the plan, actually because at 50+, Toni is giving all the young ones a run for their money.

See the viral photo below and keep scrolling for more of her sexy social media moments.