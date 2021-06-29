Marvin, Can You Handle This? Melinda Melrose’s Most Bootylicious Instagram Moments

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Have you tuned into season 2 of Too Hot To Handle yet?

The second installation of Netflix’s sexy competition series dropped earlier this month and we have to say, we are thoroughly entertained so far. Most of the contestants couldn’t care less about breaking the rules of the game, not to mention they’re all funny, provocative, and ruthless.

If we had to choose a season 2 favorite, so far we’d say ours is Melinda Melrose. The melinated mami is drop-dead gorgeous, animated, and she goes after what she wants. She also knows how to keep her impulsive love interest, Marvin, on his toes. After seeing the playboy flirt with the other ladies who were filming, Melinda let him know she’s also got her pick of men by kissing castmate Peter Vigilante, a move that sent a jealous Marvin spiraling. Though Mel and Marvin eventually made up, Marvin’s eye continued to wander and we can’t say we’re surprised.

We’re not sure where these two will end up when it’s all said and done, but one thing’s for certain: Melinda is a true catch. Check out some of her most bootylicious moments below. The next 5 episodes of Too Hot To Handle season 2 drop tomorrow. Be sure to tune in on Netflix.

ALSO: Netflix’s Newest Hit Series Too Hot To Handle Was Inspired By “The Contest” Episode Of Seinfeld