Top Boy: This Is What Dushane & Sully Are Up To In REAL Life

Posted 2 hours ago

The Arqiva British Academy Television Awards 2012 - Inside Arrivals

Source: Dave M. Benett / Getty

Drake did a great thing when he signed on to help revive Top Boy. The original series (recently renamed Top Boy: Summerhouse) was a British crime drama set in East London. The show got dropped back in 2014 after just two short seasons, but Ashley Walters and Kane “Kano” Robinson reprised their roles as Dushane and Sully, respectively, in a third season for Netflix. And, people can’t stop talking about how good the revival is.

Hopefully, the streaming service renews Top Boy for another go ’round, as we need to find out whether or not up-and-coming kingpin Jamie (played by Michael Ward) takes Dushane up on his offer, and more.

In real life, Ashley and Kano are some pretty amazing guys. Ashley has his own drama school where he teaches the youth the art of acting and Kano is a fire grime rapper with a cult following.

Errols Game

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Peep the real life Dushane and Sully in the additional moments below.

View this post on Instagram

Augusta drip outta respect

A post shared by Kano (@therealkano) on

View this post on Instagram

we take bants v.seriously in this studio.

A post shared by Kano (@therealkano) on

View this post on Instagram

... @jrcmccord

A post shared by Kano (@therealkano) on

