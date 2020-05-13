Until Next Season: 8 Melanated And Sexy Photos Of Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ Cast

Tyler Perry‘s Sistas has become a certified hit on BET and the success of the show has caused it to be renewed for a second season.

According to Shadow and Act, production for the next season of the drama, along with the second season of Tyler Perry’s The Oval, will begin on July 8. Together the two series have become the No. 1 and No. 2 new scripted dramas on cable.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Tyler Perry and for the renewals of our two Wednesday night programming staples, The Oval and Sistas,” said BET president Scott Mills. “BET is committed to investing in quality programming from top industry power players and giving viewers more of the content they love and expect from the brand across our platforms.”

Tyler Perry’s Sistas follows a group of single Black women who try to maneuver through their “ complicated love life,” friendships, and careers while living through the ups-and-downs of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. The show is filled with a beautiful cast of actors including KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton, Brian Jordan Jr. and Kevin Walton.

Until the next season drops, you can check out some of the gorgeous looks they’ve been giving on Instagram below.