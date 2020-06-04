Adorable Videos Of Cree Summer’s Kids Will Bring The #BlackJoy Needed During These Times

Per usual, Black people are dealing with a lot of things at the same damn time, such as police violence and the disproportionate impact of COVID-19.

So there’s nothing like brightening up the mood with adorable children.

Cree Summers and her husband Angelo Pullen are familiar in that department thanks to their two daughters Brave Littlewing and Hero Peregrine.

They dance.

They sing.

They rest.

They’re for the cause.

Most people will probably know Summer for playing another outspoken icon Freddie Brooks on the college sitcom A Different Word. Since then, she’s reached new iconic heights thanks to her voicing nearly every celebrated Black animated character on T.V.

She’s played Susie Carmichael in Rugrats, Numbuh 5 in Codename: Kids Next Door, and Maxine “Max” Gibson in Batman Beyond.

Meanwhile, Summers’ husband, Angelo Pullen, is also taking on amazing endeavors, considering he’s the co-CEO and co-President of the entertainment studio 3BlackDot, which helped finance last year’s hit movie Queen & Slim.

It’s wonderful to know that the two parents are cultivating Black love, joy, creativity, and political consciousness in their home.

