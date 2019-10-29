CLOSE
Visual Proof Gabrielle Union Hasn’t Aged At All In Over 20 Years

1. Gabrielle attends ’45 Years of TV guide Covers’ in 1998.

Museum of Television & Radio's 'A Television Diary: 45 Years of TV Guide Covers' Source:Getty

2. Gabby at the ‘Shakespeare in Love’ Premiere

'Shakespeare in Love' Premiere Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty

3. Gabrielle Union in the 2000 film ‘Bring It On’

Kirsten Dunst And Gabrielee Union Star In Cheer Fever To Be Released In The Summer Of 2000 Source:Getty

4. Young and gettin’ it!

FILM PREMIERE LOS ANGELES: 'ORIGINAL SIN' Source:Getty

5. That smile though.

LA PREMIERE: 'SAVING SILVERMAN' BY DENNIS DUGAN Source:Getty

6. That glow though!

'Original Sin' premieres in LA Source:Getty

7. Gabby at a Barneys N.Y. Gala Dinner in 2006.

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

8. 2003 Gabby was fine too.

Photocall of 'Bad boys II' with Will Smith and Gabrielle Union in Madrid. Source:Getty

9. Gabby at the 2004 Video Game Awards

Spike TV's 2nd Annual 'Video Game Awards 2004' - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Get it, girl.

In Style Magazine and Warner Bros. Studios Post Golden Globe Party - Beverley Hilton Source:Getty

11. Drop dead gorgeous.

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

12. 10 years later and ain’t a damn thing change.

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

13. Front row at Fashion Week back in 2011.

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Fall 2011 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Source:Getty

14. Working it.

BET's New Series 'Being Mary Jane' Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty

15. Gabby and Naomi circa 2015

7th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York - Inside Source:Getty

16. Gabby circa 2016

Watch What Happens Live - Season 13 Source:Getty

17. Gabby flaunts what her mama gave her at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Roaming Arrivals Source:Getty

18. The Gabby we know and love these days!

Gabrielle Union Celebrates New York & Company x Breaking In Partnership Source:Getty

19. Skin poppin’!

View this post on Instagram

Chocolate Sundae 🍒

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

20. Lawd!

21. So tell us, Gabby, what’s your secret?

