CLOSE
Jennifer Freeman , remember when
HomeTV

Remember Her? This Is What Claire From ‘My Wife And Kids’ Looks Like Now

Posted 2 hours ago

"Rock The SIMS" Online Launch Party

Source: L. Cohen / Getty

Jennifer N. Freeman played the Kyle family’s eldest daughter, Claire, on My Wife And Kids back in the early ’00s. The middle child, we met Claire as a friendly pre-teen and watched her grow throughout high school. Over the course of four seasons (because remember Jazz Raycole played the part in season 1), Jennifer’s character became a clumsy, superficial, self-obsessed teenager that loved to dump all over her big brother Junior. Throughout her career, Jennifer also made appearances in You Got Served, 7th Heaven, The OC, One On One, and more. Most recently, I saw the actress advertising Nighttime Clear Aligners from SmileDirectClub. Get into some of her latest photos…

 

1. She’s gorgeous.

2. And has a daughter.

3. Look at that smile!

View this post on Instagram

A laugh is a smile that bursts ✨✨✨

A post shared by Jennifer Freeman (@msjenfreeman) on

4. Jen loves to travel.

5. And sip tea.

6. And espresso.

7. She looks awesome in bell-bottoms

8. And loves ice cream.

9. And a good headshot.

View this post on Instagram

🦋

A post shared by Jennifer Freeman (@msjenfreeman) on

10. And time with her beautiful daughter.

11. You got to love her!

View this post on Instagram

We all have things we would like to improve on and one of those things for me has been my smile! This is something I’ve been wanting to do for a while now but didn’t want to get braces or wear something during the day. I’ve just received my new Nighttime Clear Aligners from @Smiledirectclub which will help transform my teeth while I sleep, and wake up with a straighter smile! It is really simple and only requires 10 continuous hours of nighttime wear. If this is something you guys are interested in trying, you can book a free SmileShop appointment and $100 off your aligner order using my code JENNIFERDREAMS. I am excited to share my smile journey with you all! #SmileDirectPartner

A post shared by Jennifer Freeman (@msjenfreeman) on

You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close