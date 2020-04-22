Meet Niles Fitch — He’s Making History As Disney’s First Black, Live-Action Prince [Photos]

News broke that Niles Fitch will be playing Disney’s first Black, live-action prince and we couldn’t be happier. If he looks familiar, that’s cause the 18-year-old is a hot commodity. Niles plays a young Randall Pearson in the award-winning series This Is Us and now he’ll be making history in the upcoming Disney+ film, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of Deadline:

“The film introduces Sam, a rebellious princess second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam’s disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she is stunned to learn that she has superpowers and belongs to a secret society with a longstanding tradition of covertly keeping the peace throughout the kingdom. The movie follows Sam’s adventures at a top-secret training program for a new class of second-born royals tasked with saving the world.”

Niles seems pretty excited to be a part of the project, as the rising superstar took to Instagram to say “Welcome Disney’s first Black prince.”

If you don’t know much about Niles, he’s got a contagious smile, loves a good high top fade, and was a huge Kobe fan.

He’s also an Atlanta native, who moved to New York City as a youngin’ with his family to pursue his acting career. His guest appearance on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne was his television debut. Keep scrolling for more dope moments from his social media.