Simply Gorgeous: 14 Incredible Photos Of Bronx R&B Singer Angelica Vila

Last year, Angelica Vila really left an impression on us with her single “More In The Morning” and she’s riding that momentum into 2020.

The singer first caught our attention with a remix to Justin Bieber’s hit song “Sorry” back in 2016. Between then and now, she released her EP 1998, became Fat Joe’s protégé, inked a deal with Roc Nation, and staked her claim on radio — now, that’s what we call a hardworker.

Just last week, Vila joined forces with the self-proclaimed king of R&B Jacquees to drop a video for their song “Why.” In case you haven’t tuned in, it’s a sensual track that positions Vila as a woman with choices. “Tell me why it should be you,” she insists of the man in her life… “Why should I be f*cking with you?” she asks, proclaiming she “can’t find a reason” to put her “cookie on ice.” Check out the video below.

Vila, who’d been doing music for 10 years and working retail before Fat Joe took her under his wing, is she’s keen on letting everyone know now to give up on their dreams. She told xoNecole in an exclusive interview just before the new year:

“Believe in yourself and don’t let others’ opinions cloud your own judgement. Also, if you have a Plan A, don’t plan a Plan B. Once you start planning your Plan B, you are already doubting yourself on what your true passion is. If your first way didn’t work out to make your Plan A happen, find another way. Really, it is just about consistency and growth. Sometimes you are not going to get it right the first time. But it takes time. I’ve been doing music for 10 years now. I’m just now starting to get recognized. It really takes time and you have to be patient with yourself.”

That said, meet our new fave below.