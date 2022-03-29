Women’s History Month Spotlight: A Gallery Of Quinta Brunson’s Hilarious Body Of Work So Far

Quinta Brunson has become a household name in Hollywood over the past few years. Although it may seem as if she is new to the scene to some, the 32-year old West Philadelphia native has been putting in work for quite some time.

The writer, producer, comedian and actress is most known for her standout sitcom Abbott Elementary on ABC. Even before the release of the show though, Brunson made waves with various other achievements. In honor of National Women’s Month, check out a gallery of some of her most noteworthy work to date.