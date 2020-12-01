20 Times Zoë Kravitz’s Beauty Defied Earthly Expectations

Zoë Kravitz has always been beautiful — but as she grows into her own, her gorgeousness is so potent it’s almost otherworldly.

After looking amazing at the Big Little Lies season 2 premiere in NYC last year, Lisa Bonet’s mini-me covered British Vogue‘s July Issue — and she slayed. Inside, she talked meeting her husband, what it was like growing up with Lenny Kravitz for a dad, and what she feels brought on her eating disorder.

On being introduced to her husband Karl Glusman through a friend, at a bar: “I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set. My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you – and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something – then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’. But he later told me that he was just nervous.”

On growing up with Lenny Kravitz: “I remember when ‘Fly Away’ was released, whenever my dad came to collect me, the whole school would swarm the parking lot. I always thought, ‘I know why I’m so excited to see him, because it’s rare for him to pick me up, but why are you all so excited?’”

On how her eating disorder started: “I think it came from a lot of things. My mother [Lisa Bonet] was so beautiful and so tiny, I always felt clunky around her, and then my dad was always surrounded by supermodels… I was short, and you feel uncomfortable in your skin anyway at that age.”

