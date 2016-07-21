Guess Which ‘Mindless Behavior’ Member Has Been Sentenced To Prison

Teen boy band sensations and prison time are not a good mixture.

Mindless Behavior star Roc Royal is about to experience it first hand after being sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday.

The star, who left the group for unspecified reasons, was arrested back in February for robbery and battery. Although it’s not clear what incident lead to the charges, the 18-year old’s past shows he isn’t a stranger to criminal activities.

In 2014, news broke that cops were on the hunt for the singer after record producer Chris Clark‘s BMW 325i went missing following a Hollywood studio session with Roc. Chris had reportedly left the car keys on a table in the studio and when he went to leave, both the keys and Roc were gone.

That same year, a video of Roc brutally beating up a drug addict had gone viral.

