Home > News

Here’s How You Might Be Banned From Leaving America

Find out how.

Posted 18 hours ago.

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Leave a comment

 

Passenger Jet Being Moved Using An Aircraft Tractor at Heathrow Airport

Source: Education Images / Getty

If you didn’t pay your taxes, like Donald Trump, be prepared to face the consequences, unlike Trump.

According to the IRS, if you have seriously delinquent tax debt, the US Internal Revenue Service can notify the State Department and they will not issue or renew a passport. The FAST Act (Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act) was passed by the Congress and signed into law by President Obama in 2015, now, over a year later, the IRS has finally released new details on its website.

The purpose is to provide long-term funding for transportation projects, including new highways. Under US law a seriously delinquent’ tax debt is defined as “an unpaid, legally enforceable federal tax liability” of more than $50,000, including interest and penalties. The IRS says that certifications of the taxpayers’ information will begin in early 2017.

The revenue service released a statement on their website, saying, “Upon receiving certification, the State Department may revoke your passport. If the department decides to revoke it, prior to revocation, the department may limit your passport to return travel to the US. There is no grace period for resolving your debt before the State Department revokes an existing passport.” To get off the list, one should prove that the debt is fully satisfied, is legally unenforceable or is not a seriously delinquent tax debt under the statute.

What an interesting time to be alive.

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

26 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Here’s How You Might Be Banned From Leaving America

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Ban , Donald Trump , flight , irs , passport

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”