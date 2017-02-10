CNN Host Apologizes For Comparing The Term ‘Fake News’ To This Racial Slur

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo received major backlash on Thursday for his comments during a recent radio interview in which he compared the term “fake news” to the N-word.
Cuomo said that as a journalist, being called “fake news” is the equivalent of “the N-word.” He added, “It’s like an ethnic disparagement. We all have these ugly words for people, that’s the one for journalists.” After feeling the wrath of the internet, the host took to social media to apologize about his statement, tweeting:
Cuomo’s initial comments were made in response to a tweet from Donald Trump, in which he refers to one of Cuomo’s recent interviews as “fake news.”
Another day, another cultural lesson learned.
