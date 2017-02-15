Home > News

Watch: High School Teachers Play Super Inappropriate Game Of 'F*ck, Marry, Kill'

Kiyonna Anthony

A group of Michigan school staffers are in hot water after a video of them surfaced having an extremely inappropriate conversation.

The New York Post reports that teachers and at least one secretary from Bangor High School were caught on video happily discussing which students they would rather have sex with, marry, or kill. The staff can be overheard in the video naming the students, including special-needs kids, as they played the salacious game at a local gin joint.

In the six-minute video, which was filmed by a customer and posted to YouTube, one man can be heard saying, “I would totally marry [student’s name] because she likes the Tigers and she never even brought up that I was wasted on the bus trip … she can keep secrets.” On Monday, two teachers received a written reprimand and the school secretary resigned after the video hit YouTube.

Amanda Reprogal, the mother of a special-needs student mentioned in the video, told reporters, “I would like to see people being held accountable. There are some criminal charges being pressed. I’m not sure how that’s going to go, but I don’t want to see anybody lose their job, but this is not OK, you got to go.”

Check out the lewd video above.

