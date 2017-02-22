Home > Entertainment

OMG! Jamie Foxx Hit With Racist Slurs And It’s Caught On Video

Dining in Croatia turns sour with racist comments.

Posted 6 hours ago.

ross094

Leave a comment
An Evening Of SeriousFun Celebrating The Legacy Of Paul Newman - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Once again, racism seems to have no area code, even for actors like Jamie Foxx.

In a visit to Croatia while film his upcoming movie, Robin Hood: Orgiins, the multi-award winning entertainer received racist insults at a restaurant where he was dining. Police reports said two people were making “particularly arrogant and rude” comments to restaurant guests including “one of the guests on racial grounds.” You can see Jamie Foxx recount some of the incident below:

The two culprits have since been apprehended and charged with disorderly conduct. Police are continuing to investigate to see if more charges should be pursued.

Since then, it looks like Foxx is not letting the incident get him down. A day after, he posted an Instagram video showing the beautiful Dubrovnik scenery and even claiming, “they got me in a castle.” In spite of everything, it looks like Foxx is still winning in the situation. Check out the video below!:

croatia , jamie foxx

Also On Global Grind:

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

23 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Continue reading OMG! Jamie Foxx Hit With Racist Slurs And It’s Caught On Video

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”